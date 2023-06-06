Telangana: TIF’s skill development center inaugurated in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the Telangana Industrialists Federation’s (TIF) skill development and common facility centre at TIF MSME Green Industrial Park in Nalgonda’s Dandu Malkapur.

Stressing that the government was ensuring both welfare and development, KTR said the country’s youngest state was not setting benchmarks against the best in the country but against the best in the world.

“Under chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership, Telangana has been witnessing a rare confluence of welfare and development,” KTR said.

Pointing that on the occasion of World Environment Day, the Centre for Science and Environment released its annual report and adjudged Telangana as the top state for its overall environmental performance, KTR said, “Likewise, in the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ rankings released by the Central Government, Telangana was among the top-performing states.”

Recalling that the state government introduced TS-iPASS in November 2014 for transparent and time-bound approvals for setting up units, KTR said that Telangana was perhaps the only state which was levied a penalty of Rs 1000 a day for officials if they failed to clear the approvals within the stipulated time.

“A senior citizen drawing Rs 2000 monthly pension was happy and so were industrialists for timely approvals and support being extended by the government. Now, this is called holistic welfare and development,” lauded the minister.

Highlighting the green cover spread in the state, KTR said, “Gujarat government had declared two-day power holidays in a week. This was after Prime Minister Narendra Modi ruled the state as chief minister for a long term. However, the truck drivers share that while driving on national highways, they can easily recognise the entry into Telangana due to the lush greenery.”

“No other chief minister had the vision of planting 240 crore saplings under the Haritha Haram programme and introducing mandatory 10 percent Green Budget for ULBs and rural bodies,” KTR said.