Telangana: Tiger continues killing spree in Yadadri, another bovine attacked

Hyderabad: After killing a calf earlier, the tiger on prowl in Yadadri Bhuvangiri district reportedly attacked and killed another bovine in Sattaiahpally village, about 85 kilometres away from Hyderabad. The incident was reported at about 4 pm when a farmer named Srisailam had taken his cattle to graze.

According to Srisailam, the tiger attacked his cattle after dragging it away to a certain distance. After he took them to graze around 4pm, the cattle began running and he then realised two were missing. He later found the body of the one that was attacked. Following the incident, all of Yadadri and Turkapally mandals (in the district) have been put on high alert by the local administration.

According to district and Forest department officials, Srisailam did not see the tiger. All of Yadadri and Turkapally mandal are on alert, as tiger has been moving around in these areas. On Saturday night the tiger was seen in Rala Jangaon as well and attacked a calf.

Panic in the district

About a week ago, panic prevailed in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district after a tiger was spotted in Turkapally mandal. It attacked a cattle and killed a calf on Saturday, January 17. According to the police, the tiger attacked two calves at the Ibrahimpur village in Yadadri Bhuvangiri district. The villagers alerted forest officials regarding the incident.

According to reports, after examining the pug marks, Forest Department officials confirmed that the tiger is 8-10 years old and that an image of the tiger was captured on trap cameras.

According to forest officials, the tiger crossed into the Yadadri Bhuvangiri district from Siddipet forest, where it was moving around for 10 days. It is moving in search of a female for companionship. Following the movement of tiger the police and forest officials have issued an advisory asking the people not to venture out into the fields alone and move around in groups