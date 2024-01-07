Telangana: Tigress found dead in Kagaznagar forest

Hyderabad: A female tiger, approximately 1.5 years old, was discovered dead in the Kagaznagar forest in the Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district of Telangana.

The forest officials, including two veterinary doctors, promptly responded to the finding, which revealed injuries on the animal’s neck and abdomen, along with hair samples in its mouth, possibly from another tiger.

The incident is being investigated further to determine the cause of death, with the samples sent for analysis. This unfortunate event is suspected to be a result of a territorial fight between tigers, as reported by the officials involved in the investigation.

According to officials, the tiger was found dead with a fractured right hind leg and signs of dried blood oozing from the injuries.

The veterinarians ruled out hunting, poisoning, and any damage to the skin or nails of the animal.

The team found that the tiger died due to a territorial fight with another tiger, and the death might have occurred at least three to four days before the discovery of the body. The body was disposed of as per the protocol under proper documentation.