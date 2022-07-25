Telangana: Tired of harassment by land grabbers, man attempts suicide

Hyderabad: Fed up with harassment from land grabbers, a 30-year-old young man tried to end his life by consuming pesticides in Karimnagar.

Before consuming the pesticide, Gali Arun Kumar, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste community, posted a video alleging that even after taking away his ancestral land through forged documents, the land grabbers are still behind him.

He requested the police to take action against them.

However, Kumar was found by his relatives and was rushed to the hospital. Doctors say that he is out of danger.

Kumar’s video spread throughout the district which led to other people coming forward with similar problems.

One of them is an advocate, Somidi Venu Prasad, who said that his land was also usurped. “They (the land sharks) built a house on my land and managed to get it registered with the Karimnagar civic body,” the advocate said.

Prasad said that he received death threats if he approached the police. “It is very apparent that they are being helped by some officials,” Prasad alleged.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at the Karimnagar police station.