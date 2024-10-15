Telangana: TJUDA, IMA observe 12 hour fast for RG Kar victim

Hyderabad: Members of the Telangana Juniour Doctors Association (TJUDA) and the India Medical Association- Telangana (IMA) on Tuesday, October 15, initiated a 12 hour fast in solidarity with the RG Kar rape and murder victim.

The fast, which began at 6:00 am will be observed till 6:00 pm and is also being observed in solidarity with West Bengal Junior Doctors Federation.

Members of the WBJDF have been on a hunger strike for the past 10 days over the rape and murder of the female doctor at the RG Kar medical college on August 9.

“In the light of recent developments that transpired following 66-day protest and 7 day and continuing, hunger strike by WBJDF members, fighting for justice and critical issues of safety and security in healthcare system following the brutal rape and murder of Dr Abhaya and upon WBJDF, FAIMA, and IMA’s open letter to all Resident Doctors’ Associations for the support to ‘Fast-unto-Death’ by WBJDF to accelerate the justice for Dr Abhaya,” said a press release.

The TJUDA urged the Union government and all state governments to take immediate and decisive action in this matter and requested the Chief Justice of India and the National Task Force (NTF) members to release the status on NTF guidelines, as the actions taken are not satisfactorily addressing the demands and concerns of the medical fraternity nationwide.

Speaking to Siasat.com, IMA-Telangana vice president, Dr K Ashok Reddy said, “Today’s fast is being observed in solidarity with the doctors in West Bengal. We urge the West Bengal government to accept the doctors’ demands and ensure their security. If incidents like the one in RG Kar Medical College occurs again the country would go to dogs.”