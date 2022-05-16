Telangana: TMREIS interacts with Intermediate 1st year students

Hyderabad: The president of Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) visited the examination center in Mehdipatnam and met with intermediate 1st-year examination students from Telangana Minorities Residential Junior College, Goshmahal.

The president met with the students after their exams were finished and they were coming out of the examination hall. The President inquired about their performances and asked them to utilize their vacation period and start preparing for the second-year intermediate exams.

Khan also informed that the TMRIES will provide some special courses including the regular academics.

Coaching for courses like CA, CPT, LAWCET, IIT, and NEET has been arranged for the future asset of society, a press release from TMREIS stated.