Telangana to adopt global road safety technologies, ties World Bank

Hyderabad: Telangana state is all set to adopt advanced global road construction and safety technologies to improve infrastructure and reduce accidents announces Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Minister for Telangana Roads and Buildings, during a meeting held on Monday at the state secretariat with World Bank representatives.

The government aims to implement smart road technology, intelligent traffic management, automated construction methods, and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to enhance road safety across the state. Minister Venkat Reddy also affirmed the government’s commitment to improving road safety and saving lives through advanced infrastructure solutions.

Renu Anuja, Chief Transport Officer of the World Bank, presented a detailed report highlighting how these technologies have been successfully implemented in states such as Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and West Bengal. The presentation noted a significant reduction in road accidents and fatalities due to ICT-driven solutions and intelligent traffic systems.

The World Bank official also highlighted the importance of expanding urban areas, developing mega clusters, connecting rural areas to cities, and establishing women’s skill hubs to align with Telangana’s vision for growth. She explained the potential of innovative financial models to support the state’s road infrastructure development, with the World Bank ready to extend its cooperation.

Minister Venkat Reddy took the opportunity to criticize the previous government for its failure to uphold road safety standards during its decade-long tenure, which led to numerous road accidents and fatalities. He highlighted the current government’s proactive approach, including plans to build trauma care centers along major highways to assist accident victims. One such center is already under construction on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway.

He further noted that Telangana is following international road safety standards, as set by the World Road Congress, for all its ongoing road projects. The minister added that the Telangana government is carefully considering the World Bank’s cooperation for future road development initiatives.