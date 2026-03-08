Telangana to be a role model in ‘future-ready’ policing: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: The Telangana government aims to make the state a national role model in ‘future-ready’ policing, state IT and Industries minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu said on Sunday, March 8.

He said the government is adopting a “Triple-T” strategy — Technology, Trust and Talent — to address emerging challenges in policing.

The minister was speaking at a special workshop titled ‘Telangana Police Officers Retreat 2026’ organised for senior police officials at the RBVRR Telangana Police Academy.

Triple-T strategy for modern policing

Sridhar Babu said the government is focusing on the Triple-T framework — Technology, Trust and Talent — to strengthen the policing system in the state. He said this strategy will help law enforcement agencies adapt to the rapidly changing nature of crime.

He noted that professionalism, operational readiness, leadership, innovation, collaboration and ethics are essential components of a future-ready policing system.

Policing expanding beyond law and order

The minister said policing has evolved significantly over time. Earlier, policing was largely limited to maintaining law and order, but it has now expanded to include data security and digital trust.

He pointed out that crimes are increasingly moving beyond physical boundaries and entering the digital domain.

Cybercrime a growing challenge

Sridhar Babu said emerging threats such as deepfake videos, voice cloning and automated phishing scams have become major challenges for law enforcement agencies.

He noted that criminals today often rely on smartphones, data and digital identities rather than traditional weapons to carry out crimes.

Citing national data, the minister said cyber criminals looted Rs 22,845 crore across India in 2024, which is 206 per cent higher than the previous year. He also expressed concern that cybercrime victims are often more literate individuals rather than the illiterate.

Focus on predictive policing

The minister said Telangana is already among the leading states in technology-enabled policing. In the coming years, the government plans to emphasise predictive policing using data analytics and artificial intelligence to prevent crimes before they occur.

Role of police in Telangana Rising 2047

Sridhar Babu said the police force will play a crucial role in achieving the state’s long-term vision of ‘Telangana Rising 2047’. He added that effective policing is possible only when the police earn the trust of the people.

Tribute to police martyrs

During the event, the minister paid tribute to police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the fight against Naxalism, saying their sacrifices will never be forgotten.

Director General of Police Shivadher Reddy, Telangana Cyber Security Bureau Director Shikha Goel, Police Academy Director Abhilasha Bisht and retired DGPs H.J. Dora and Mahender Reddy were among those present.