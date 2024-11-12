Telangana to celebrate one year of ‘people’s government’ from Nov 14

Hyderabad: In honor of the first anniversary of Telangana’s “People’s Government,” the Praja Vijayotsavam, or “People’s Governance Victory Festival,” will launch on November 14 in Hyderabad.

The opening ceremony, held on Children’s Day and marking the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, will feature the Chief Minister inaugurating an Education Day event attended by approximately 14,000 school students, according to Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari.

During the event, the Chief Minister will spotlight various initiatives implemented over the past year to enhance educational support for students. Key improvements include increased diet allowances, upgraded infrastructure in schools statewide, establishment of home-based grading, and the provision of free electricity for government schools.

State officials met on Monday at the Secretariat to finalize arrangements for the event, set to take place at LB Stadium. The meeting was led by Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari and included Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj, Chief Secretaries Sridhar and Burra Venkatesham, Secretary Sarath, and other officials.

Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari recalled the Chief Minister’s directive to organize large-scale public celebrations across Telangana from November 14 to December 9 to mark the government’s anniversary. She added that on the first day, the Chief Minister will interact with students from government and Gurukula schools.

The event will include a student-led “Model Assembly” cultural program, an audio-visual presentation showcasing recent developments in the education sector, and the release of a commemorative souvenir for the department.

Students from every district are expected to attend. To ensure a comfortable experience, provisions will be made for weather protection, continuous power, adequate facilities, and a dedicated stage for cultural performances.