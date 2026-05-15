Telangana to conduct state-wide mock exercises on May 18

Secretary Hari Chandana on Friday, May 15, reviewed the arrangements with officials at Command Control Centre.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 15th May 2026 10:52 pm IST
Emergency preparedness training session on floods, industrial accidents, and forest fires in Telangana wi.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will conduct state-wide mock drills on May 18 to assess the preparedness of emergency response systems for floods, forest fires and industrial accidents.

Secretary Hari Chandana on Friday, May 15, reviewed the arrangements with officials at Command Control Centre and directed all departments and district administrations to ensure effective coordination and timely response during the exercises.

The mock drills will help assess the functioning of Emergency Operation Centres (EOCs), Incident Response Teams (IRTs), communication systems and inter-departmental coordination during emergency situations, the Secretary said.

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Speaking at the event, Director General of Fire Services, Vikram Singh Mann, said that mock drills play a crucial role in identifying gaps and minimising loss of life and property during disasters.

Lead consultant of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Major General Sudhir Behl (Retd.), gave a detailed presentation on the roles and responsibilities of the departments during mock exercises.

Flood, fire and industrial accident mock drills

Flood mock drills will be conducted in Hyderabad, Kamareddy, Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Khammam, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

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Meanwhile, forest fire mock drills are proposed in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Nagarkurnool, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.

Industrial accident mock exercises will be conducted in Rangareddy, Nalgonda, Sangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 15th May 2026 10:52 pm IST

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