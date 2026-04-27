Telangana fire safety dept conducts mock drill at Secretariat

The mock exercise was attended by Director Fire services G V Narayana Rao and other senior officers of the department.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th April 2026 8:02 pm IST
Telangana caste census and expert committee books placed in public domain by the state government on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.
File pic- Telangana Secretariat

Hyderabad: The Telangana Fire department personnel on Monday conducted a full-fledged fire safety mock drill at the state Secretariat here.

The exercise involved fire tenders, firefighting robot and other fire safety equipment along with a fire safety awareness programme for the staff of Secretariat, an official release said.

Telangana Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency and Civil Defence department Director General Vikram Singh Mann said that there is a need for more awareness among the public about the proper usage of fire safety systems and extinguishers which play key role in preventing loss of human lives and minimizing property damage.

Subhan Bakery

“These kind of mock drills help the citizens to themselves act as the first responder in case of small fires and preventing the fire accident into a major incident,” he said.

The mock exercise was attended by Director Fire services G V Narayana Rao and other senior officers of the department, the release added.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th April 2026 8:02 pm IST

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