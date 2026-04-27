Telangana fire safety dept conducts mock drill at Secretariat

Hyderabad: The Telangana Fire department personnel on Monday conducted a full-fledged fire safety mock drill at the state Secretariat here.

The exercise involved fire tenders, firefighting robot and other fire safety equipment along with a fire safety awareness programme for the staff of Secretariat, an official release said.

Telangana Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency and Civil Defence department Director General Vikram Singh Mann said that there is a need for more awareness among the public about the proper usage of fire safety systems and extinguishers which play key role in preventing loss of human lives and minimizing property damage.

Also Read Telangana government transfers IAS officers

“These kind of mock drills help the citizens to themselves act as the first responder in case of small fires and preventing the fire accident into a major incident,” he said.

The mock exercise was attended by Director Fire services G V Narayana Rao and other senior officers of the department, the release added.