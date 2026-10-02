Telangana to convene all party meet to discuss rainfall deficit

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday, October 1, decided to convene an all-party meeting to discuss ways to deal with the situation arising out of deficit rainfall during the monsoon season this year and later approach the Centre for help.

Briefing reporters after a meeting of the state cabinet here, Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said a cabinet sub-committee would prepare a report on the adverse impact of the rainfall deficit and the measures to deal to with it.

The report would be presented before a special meeting of the cabinet to be held soon, he said.

The all-party meeting would be held before the special cabinet meeting, he said.

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The state government would seek the Centre’s help, including on the growing demand for electricity, he said. The power consumed was 19,892 MW during peak time on September 30 which is an all-time record.

Srinivasa Reddy said the state government decided to call for tenders for supply of about 5,800 MW green power on terms and conditions followed by the Central government agencies.

He said the government decided to release two pending instalments of Dearness Allowance (DA) to government employees and pensioners.

The DA has been pending since the previous BRS government, he said.

The release of the pending DA would cause a financial burden of Rs 2,500 crore annually, he said.