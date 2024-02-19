Telangana to deploy AI to save forests from poaching, smuggling

Hyderabad: In a move to protect its lush forest reserves from the rampant threats of poaching and smuggling of timber, the Telangana state government has announced a pioneering initiative harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) for real-time forest monitoring.

Traditionally, forest surveillance has relied on cameras, but the Telangana government aims to revolutionise this approach by introducing AI-powered systems. These systems will enable authorities to swiftly identify hunting activities, detect unauthorised movement, monitor vehicle traffic, and track individuals entering forest territories in real-time.

The transition to AI-powered monitoring addresses the limitations of conventional methods, where data stored on SD cards often goes unreviewed for weeks. With AI, authorities anticipate a significant boost in surveillance efficiency, allowing them to respond promptly to environmental crimes.

Telangana’s decision comes as a response to the daunting challenges posed by monitoring vast and remote forest areas. While cameras have been a step forward, the slow process of data analysis has impeded timely intervention. The adoption of AI promises to overcome these challenges, empowering authorities to proactively protect the state’s forest resources.

The government’s request for proposal (RFP) to develop and implement the AI-based solution underscores its commitment to environmental conservation and proactive stance in safeguarding natural habitats.

As Telangana’s AI-powered forest monitoring project will unfold, it will be closely watched by environmentalists and stakeholders for its efficiency and effectiveness.