Telangana to develop 50 pc of state roads under HAM model: Min Komatireddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy announced that the state will construct roads in accordance with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) guidelines, utilising the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).

He emphasised that HAM roads will play a crucial role in connecting mandal headquarters with district headquarters, significantly improving regional connectivity.

During a review meeting with Roads and Buildings, NHAI officials, and senior administrators at the Secretariat on Wednesday, July 9, the minister directed officials to immediately initiate the tender process for HAM road projects.

He stressed that the construction of these roads would be prioritised, and that bridges should be identified in advance to prevent accidents during road construction.

Komatireddy stated that 50 percent of roads in Telangana will be developed using the HAM model. He also mentioned plans to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari soon to seek approval for the southern section of the Regional Ring Road (RRR), following the commencement of tenders for the northern section.

The minister called for the acceleration of six-lane highway works from Madinaguda to Sangareddy as part of the NH-65 project. He instructed officials to expedite the completion of projects in their final stages, including TIMS (Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences), collectorate buildings, and railway overbridges.

The meeting was attended by Ellareddy MLA Madan Mohan Rao, special chief secretary Vikas Raj, NHAI regional officer Krishna Prasad, and R&B ENC Jayabharathi, among others.

The HAM model, as per NHAI policy, involves the government providing 40 percent of the project cost as construction support, while the contractor raises the remaining 60 percent, which is repaid through annuity payments over time.