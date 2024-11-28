Telangana to divert Godavari waters for Hyderabad’s drinking needs

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies, Capt. N Uttam Kumar Reddy, announced plans to divert water from the Godavari River to the Singur, Manjeera, and Nizamsagar reservoirs. The initiative aims to meet Hyderabad’s drinking water needs while expanding irrigation facilities across the region.

During a review meeting at Jalasoudha in Erramanzil on Wednesday, the minister discussed progress on various irrigation projects and lift irrigation schemes in the erstwhile Medak district. The meeting was attended by Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha, former MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy, Special Secretary for Irrigation Prashant Jeevan Patil, R&R Commissioner Vinay Krishna Reddy, Engineers-in-Chief Anil Kumar and Nagender Rao, and other senior officials.

The minister directed officials to prepare proposals for desilting the Singur reservoir to increase its water storage capacity. Advanced technologies will be used for this process, adhering to guidelines from the Central Water Resources Commission. Reddy stressed the importance of completing the work swiftly to ensure a reliable water supply for Hyderabad.

He also instructed officials to begin the tendering process for canal lining under the Singur reservoir system and to expedite pending work on the Basaveshwara and Sangameshwara lift irrigation schemes. The Rs.660-crore Pedda Reddypalli lift irrigation project was reviewed, with plans to lay its foundation stone by December.

The minister further announced the resumption of Package 19A works, which had been stalled, at an estimated cost of Rs.600 crore. He urged officials to prioritize completing Packages 17, 18, and 19 on time.

In addition, repairs were approved for 38 minor irrigation tanks and the Nallavagu Medium Project canal in Narayankhed. The government also cleared the Karamungi lift irrigation scheme for the same area.