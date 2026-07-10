Telangana to emerge as world-class manufacturing hub: Sridhar Babu

Telangana was the most conducive state for establishing manufacturing industries compared to other states in the country, Sridhar Babu said.

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Telangana IT Minister Sridhar Babu meets German delegation led by Tobias Gotthardt, Vice Minister of the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs
Telangana IT Minister Sridhar Babu meets German delegation led by Tobias Gotthardt, Vice Minister of the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs

Hyderabad: Telangana offers vast investment opportunities in sectors such as life sciences, biotechnology, aerospace, defence, semiconductors, AI and GCCs, Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said on Friday, July 10.

He stated that the state government was making deliberate efforts to transform Telangana into a world-class manufacturing hub.

The state offers investor-friendly industrial policies, world-class infrastructure and a skilled workforce, he said, during an interaction with a high-level German delegation led by Tobias Gotthardt, Vice Minister of the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy.

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Telangana was the most conducive state for establishing manufacturing industries compared to other states in the country, Sridhar Babu said.

During the meeting, both sides discussed opportunities to strengthen bilateral relations further, a press release said.

The minister explained the policies being implemented by the state government to accelerate industrial development and the incentives being extended to industries.

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He urged the German delegation to encourage industrialists from their country to invest in Telangana.

The minister added that the state government was ready to expand the Telangana-Germany partnership beyond investments to include collaboration in technology, research and skill development.

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