Telangana aims to become global logistics hub, says Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is working to transform the State into a global logistics hub by building a modern and future-ready logistics ecosystem, Industries and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu said on Friday, June 12.

He was speaking at the International Conference on Shipping and Logistics 2026 organised by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) at HICC Novotel in Hyderabad.

Logistics key to Telangana’s long-term vision

Sridhar Babu said the logistics sector will play an important role in achieving the goals set out in the State’s long-term development plan, Telangana Rising–2047.

Highlighting Telangana’s performance in exports, he said the State ranks eighth in India in the Export Preparedness Index and second among landlocked states. Telangana also holds the seventh position in merchandise exports at the national level.

New infrastructure planned under Logistics Policy 2.0

The minister said the government is turning Telangana’s landlocked location into an advantage through infrastructure development.

Under the proposed Logistics Policy 2.0, the State plans to promote mega multimodal logistics parks, dry ports, bonded warehouses and integrated logistics hubs.

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Focus on technology and skilled workforce

Sridhar Babu said the government is preparing an action plan to encourage the use of advanced technologies in the logistics sector.

The plan includes the adoption of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data analytics and machine learning to improve efficiency and competitiveness.

He also stressed the importance of developing a skilled workforce to meet the growing demands of the industry.

Government invites investment

The minister invited investments in multimodal logistics, rail-linked infrastructure, air cargo facilities, cold-chain networks, Grade-A warehousing, automation, digital logistics platforms and green mobility solutions.

He assured industry stakeholders that the government would continue to support efforts to create a business-friendly environment and strengthen Telangana’s position in the logistics sector.

FTCCI President R. Ravi Kumar, Senior Vice-President K.K. Maheshwari, Vice-President Srinivas Garimella and Shipping and Logistics Committee Chairman Kamal Jain were among those present at the conference.