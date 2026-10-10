Telangana to establish Centre of Excellence for MSMEs

Sridhar Babu said the proposed centre will support technology adoption, market access and investment linkages, with a focus on promoting products made in Telangana.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:
Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu
Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Saturday, October 10, said the state government plans to establish a Centre of Excellence for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Sridhar Babu, who inaugurated the LUB MSME South India Summit, organised by Laghu Udyog Bharati (Telangana) here, said the proposed centre will support technology adoption, market access and investment linkages, with a focus on promoting products made in Telangana in national and international markets.

MSMEs play a vital role in industrial development and support the livelihoods of millions of families, he said.

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He said the state government had introduced a dedicated MSME policy to strengthen the sector and improve support for small businesses.

The government is also planning to organise a monthly MSME Grievance Day to address MSME grievances and facilitate their resolution, he said.

The minister further said steps are being taken to improve industrial estates in Hyderabad and its outskirts.

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He urged MSMEs to focus on product quality, technology adoption, skill development and production capacity to remain competitive.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:

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