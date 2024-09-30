Telangana to establish ITIs in every assembly constituency

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is planning to set up Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in every Assembly constituency across the state to enhance youth employability by equipping them with practical skills. Currently, 65 ITIs are operational, and the government aims to add 40 more in a phased manner.

A survey conducted by the Labour and Employment Department revealed that 64 out of the 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana do not have government-run ITIs. This new initiative is being implemented in response to requests from Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directing officials to expedite the process. The government plans to start the new ITIs by the next academic year.

The proposed ITIs will offer a comprehensive solution, providing students not only with market-relevant training but also with employment and self-employment opportunities. According to officials, these institutes will serve as a one-stop hub for skill development and job placement.

As part of its efforts to upgrade existing facilities, the Telangana government has allocated Rs 2,324 crore to transform the current 65 ITIs into Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs). This development is being carried out in collaboration with Tata Technologies Limited through a 10-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The upgraded ATCs will introduce Industry 4.0 courses, offering both long-term and short-term programs, as well as bridge courses tailored to meet industrial skill demands. Some of the advanced courses planned include Product Design Development, Advanced Manufacturing, IoT Digital Instrumentation, Process Control Automation, Additive Manufacturing, Modern Automotive Maintenance, Prototyping Industrial Robotics, and AI-based Virtual Welding and Painting.