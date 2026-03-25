Telangana to expand TGSRTC services, improve connectivity in rural areas

Hyderabad: In a bid to expand Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) services across Telangana, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar is holding a three-day meeting with in-charge ministers, district ministers, MLAs, MLCs and senior RTC officials.

The first meeting, held on Wednesday, March 25, at the Assembly Committee Hall–1, saw participation from Nalgonda, Medak, Rangareddy and Greater Hyderabad districts.

Representing Nalgonda along with several MLAs, minister Uttam Kumar Reddy proposed introducing night halt bus services, additional buses on key routes and modernisation of existing bus stations.

He also asked to increase bus frequency during school and college hours and to improve connectivity to rural and semi-urban areas. He proposed the construction of bus shelters in major Gram Panchayats along highways and asked to complete development works at Kodad and Huzurnagar bus stations.

Also Read TGSRTC offers 30 pc discount on Metro Deluxe, AC buses amid fuel pump rush

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar clarified that there is currently no proposal for establishing new depots, but assured improvements in services and infrastructure.

Medak officials asked for the development of bus stations at Narayankhed, Pedda Shankaram Peta, while officials from Rangareddy and Greater Hyderabad put forward issues such as parking constraints, the need for temporary bus stations and increased services in high-density areas.

They also proposed modernisation of major bus stations and enhancing connectivity to new colonies and educational institutions.

Ponnam Prabhakar assured that appropriate steps will be taken to address the issues and strengthen RTC services across the state.