TGSRTC offers 30 pc discount on Metro Deluxe, AC buses amid fuel pump rush

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) announced on Wednesday, March 25, a 30 per cent fare reduction on its Metro Deluxe and AC Metro bus services, as panic buying at petrol stations across Hyderabad showed no sign of abating.

The fare cut was aimed at nudging citizens away from private vehicles amid a fuel crisis triggered by the war in West Asia. Petrol stations across the city have seen extraordinary demand in recent days, with cars and autorickshaws lining up for kilometres, creating severe traffic bottlenecks.

In view of the current fuel situation, we have introduced a 30% fare discount on Metro AC & Metro Deluxe services.



I urge citizens to stay calm and opt for public transport for a safe, economical, and comfortable commute.



Together, we can manage this efficiently.



Let us act… — Ponnam Prabhakar (@Ponnam_INC) March 25, 2026

Several pumps put up “No Stock” boards as recently as Tuesday.

Also Read Video: Huge rush at Hyderabad petrol pumps as panic buying grips city

Both the Telangana and Union governments have maintained that there is no actual fuel shortage in the country, attributing the queues entirely to panic buying.

TGSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Y Nagi Reddy echoed that assurance on Wednesday, urging residents not to panic and to opt for bus travel instead.

“Bus services are a safer and more affordable option during this period,” Reddy said, adding that the discounted fares were intended to make the switch easier for daily commuters.