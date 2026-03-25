TGSRTC offers 30 pc discount on Metro Deluxe, AC buses amid fuel pump rush

petrol stations are seeing a surge in traffic despite the government assuring that there is no fuel shortage.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th March 2026 3:36 pm IST|   Updated: 25th March 2026 4:20 pm IST
Two Hyderabad Metro buses, a Deluxe and an AC Metro, parked side by side, highlighting fare reduction.
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) announced on Wednesday, March 25, a 30 per cent fare reduction on its Metro Deluxe and AC Metro bus services, as panic buying at petrol stations across Hyderabad showed no sign of abating.

The fare cut was aimed at nudging citizens away from private vehicles amid a fuel crisis triggered by the war in West Asia. Petrol stations across the city have seen extraordinary demand in recent days, with cars and autorickshaws lining up for kilometres, creating severe traffic bottlenecks. 

Several pumps put up “No Stock” boards as recently as Tuesday.

Subhan Haleem

Both the Telangana and Union governments have maintained that there is no actual fuel shortage in the country, attributing the queues entirely to panic buying. 

TGSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Y Nagi Reddy echoed that assurance on Wednesday, urging residents not to panic and to opt for bus travel instead.

“Bus services are a safer and more affordable option during this period,” Reddy said, adding that the discounted fares were intended to make the switch easier for daily commuters.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th March 2026 3:36 pm IST|   Updated: 25th March 2026 4:20 pm IST

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