Telangana to explore unification of key corporations under Agri dept

Hyderabad: Telangana Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has directed officials to explore the possibility of unifying various corporations and institutions within the agriculture and allied sectors under a single umbrella.

This move is inspired by the recent announcement to merge the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) with the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA).

The organisations being considered for integration include TGAGROS, HACA, TGRIC, the Telangana Cooperative Union, and the Telangana Waterhouse Corporation.

During a review meeting, officials expressed concern about the Rural Irrigation Cooperative Society, which has not been audited in over a decade.

The minister emphasized the need to address this issue promptly and instructed officials to compile a detailed report.

He also stressed the importance of conducting a comprehensive assessment to determine the best way to harmonize all agricultural corporations under one entity.

The minister highlighted the evolving needs of farmers and urged organisations to adapt their operations accordingly.

He instructed officials to evaluate their financial positions and prepare proposals aimed at better serving the interests of farmers in the future.