Telangana to hold local body polls in 3 phases; notification soon

Hyderabad: As Telangana gears up for local body elections, the State Election Commission (SEC) is likely to issue the notification on November 26 or 27.

State Election Commissioner of Telangana, Rani Kumudini, on Thursday, held a meeting with district collectors via video conference and instructed them to ensure a smooth polling experience.

The previous day, the SEC announced that starting from Thursday, voter list revisions will be carried out in villages until November 23.

On November 20, applications, objections and error corrections related to the voter list will be accepted.

On November 21, the applications and objections will be resolved. The final publication of voter lists and polling stations will be done on November 23.

The local body elections are expected to be conducted in three phases, reportedly on December 11, 14, and 17.

The local body elections were delayed after the Telangana High Court, on October 9, issued an interim stay on the state government’s move to allocate 42 percent reservation for Backward Classes.

Following the High Court’s order, the election notifications were cancelled.