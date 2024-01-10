Telangana to implement a ‘comprehensive’ power policy soon

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy stated that there is a need to implement a ‘comprehensive’ power policy soon in the state.

He said that the policy would be devised after analysing power policies of various states, holding discussions with field experts, and then in the state Assembly.

The chief minister made the statement during a review meeting held with deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (who also holds finance, planning, and energy ministries), ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, D Sridhar Babu, and officials of the electricity department.

In the meeting, 24-hour power supply, energy production by electricity firms, steps to be taken to find new sources of production along with the poll promise of free power supply up to 200 units (Gruha Jyothi) made by the Congress were discussed, a press release informed.

Revanth asked officials to prepare plans for the implementation of a 24-hour power supply to farmers and the Gruha Jyothi scheme.

The officials also explained the current economic condition of the electricity department in the state to the chief minister.

Revanth directed the officials to deliver detailed analysis reports on the transactions and agreements between the electricity companies and the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) post the formation of Telangana in 2014.

He asked them to submit details and reasons behind deals made with electricity firms where sums were paid more than the market price between 2014-23. He further told officials to purchase electricity from sources offering the lowest price in the open market.

Speaking further, the chief minister directed the officials to take measures that would reduce power wastage and improve the quality of supply.