Telangana to launch pilot Anganwadi breakfast scheme soon: Seethakka

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is set to introduce a breakfast programme for children enrolled in Anganwadi centres as part of its broader push to make the State malnutrition-free, Women and Child Welfare minister Seethakka said on Friday, February 27.

Minister asks officials to roll out pilot project shortly

The minister directed officials to roll out a pilot project shortly and expand the programme across the state from the next financial year.

She also asked the department to submit proposals to extend the additional nutrition scheme currently being implemented in agency areas to tackle anaemia among adolescent girls to the entire state.

Seethakka reviewed budget allocations, expenditure, ongoing schemes and upcoming initiatives at a meeting held at the Women and Child Welfare Department office.

Department secretary Anita Ramachandran, commissioner Shruti Ojha, district welfare officers, TG Foods chairman Faheem and managing director Chandrasekhar Reddy attended the review.

Concern over delays in infra works

Expressing concern over delays in infrastructure works, the minister noted that of the 2,199 Anganwadi buildings sanctioned in the state, only 500 have been completed so far.

She instructed officials to expedite the construction of the remaining buildings without further delay.

Under the “Saksham Anganwadi” initiative, the government is taking steps to ensure the provision of nutritious food, pre-school education and a clean environment at Anganwadi centres. As part of a pilot project in the Mulugu district, milk is being supplied to children.

The minister also called for intensified drives to eliminate child marriages and reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening child welfare systems across Telangana.