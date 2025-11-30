Telangana to mark 2 years in office with Dec 1–13 celebrations, Messi match

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress government will be organising celebrations from December 1 to 13 to mark the completion of two years in office, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Sunday.

As part of the celebrations, Football legend Lionel Messi will play a friendly match at Hyderabad’s Uppal Stadium on December 13.

Addressing a press conference here, Reddy said Telangana does not compete with neighbouring states such as Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, but races with China, South Korea, Japan and Singapore.

Reddy further said the state government will release Telangana Raising Vision Document 2047 during the celebrations for the development of overall state, divided into three parts-CURE (core urban regional economy), PURE (peri urban regional economy) and RARE (rural agricultural region economy).

“The celebrations will be held from December 1 to 13. Telangana means sports. Telangana means tourism. Telangana means business. Telangana means industry. Telangana means Agriculture. The celebrations will start tomorrow,” Reddy said.

He further said the document comprises two parts – vision and strategy.

Reddy said the aim is to make Telangana an USD 1 trillion economy by 2034 and as an USD 3 trillion economy by 2047.

“Today Telangana’s population is just 2.5 per cent of the overall country’s population. But we are contributing 5 per cent to the Indian economy. That should increase to 10 per cent in future. We are preparing plans to contribute 10 per cent to the Indian economy,” Reddy said.

Revanth Reddy unveiled the invitation for the Telangana Rising Global Summit.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the Global Summit will be held at the proposed Future City (on the outskirts of Hyderabad) on December 8 and 9.

“As part of the Telangana Rising 2047 Summit, on December 9, we will release a Vision Documentary outlining how Telangana will be transformed into a USD 3 trillion economy and the developmental roadmap we plan to pursue in the coming years,” he said.

The exhibition stalls set up for the Global Summit will be open to the public on December 11, 12, and 13.