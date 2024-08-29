Telangana to provide skill training to 50,000 people in next 4 yrs

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is set to enhance its workforce capabilities significantly by providing skill training to 50,000 individuals over the next four years.

This initiative was announced by IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, who signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Small Scale Industries Corporation (NSIC) at the Secretariat.

The partnership aims to facilitate access to loans from national banks for small industries, which will also assist in sourcing raw materials and marketing products, with a focus on district-level service utilization.

TEJAS program launch

Minister Sridhar Babu introduced the “Telangana Entrepreneur Journey for Aspirations and Achieving Success” (TEJAS) program during the announcement.

This initiative is designed to empower aspiring entrepreneurs and enhance their skills, thereby fostering a more robust entrepreneurial ecosystem in the state.

The meeting included notable participants such as NSIC Chairman Subhranshu Shekhar Acharya and other key officials from the industries sector.

Growth in IT exports

In addition to the skill training initiative, minister Sridhar Babu highlighted Telangana’s growth in the IT sector.

He stated that the state has achieved a growth rate in IT exports that is three times higher than the national average.

In the first quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year, national IT exports increased by 3.3%, while Telangana recorded an impressive 11.3% growth.

This announcement was made during a program organized by ‘NASCA M’ in preparation for the upcoming Global AI Conference scheduled for September 5-6.

AI Adoption Report

During the same event, the “AI Adoption 2.0” report was released, indicating a growing focus on artificial intelligence and its integration into various sectors within the state.

The report aims to provide insights into the current landscape of AI adoption and its potential for driving further economic growth and innovation in Telangana.