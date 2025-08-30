Telangana to receive 49275 tonnes of urea soon to meet high demand

Hyderabad: The Telangana government, under pressure from mounting agricultural demand, is set to receive 49,275 tonnes of urea from the Central government in the coming days.

According to state Agriculture minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, this fresh consignment will be allocated to districts where the demand for fertiliser is highest, aiming to ease the shortages currently faced by many farmers across Telangana.

Additional 2.38 L tonnes requested from Centre

Alongside the scheduled supply, minister Thummala has formally requested an additional 2.38 lakh (238,000) tonnes of urea from Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister JP Nadda.

This request is meant to supplement the 1.5 lakh (150,000) tonnes of urea already approved for the state for the month of September. The state government hopes that the Centre will approve this extra allocation to provide a steady supply of fertiliser during the peak agricultural season.

During a review meeting at the Secretariat on Friday, August 29, minister Thummala addressed the pressing issue of urea supply and assessed the crop losses in the state. He provided specific updates, stating that 21,325 tonnes of urea are expected to arrive in Telangana within the next two days, followed by another 27,950 tonnes in the first week of September.

Current stock is only at 30000 tonnes

The minister highlighted the urgency of the situation, noting that the current stock in the state totals only 30,000 tonnes, while daily sales range from 9,000 to 11,000 tonnes.

Minister Thummala reassured farmers that the state government is doing everything possible to alleviate the fertiliser shortage, especially in regions experiencing high demand due to increased agricultural activity.

He emphasised that with the expected central allocations, the urea supply situation in Telangana should improve significantly in the next few weeks, enabling farmers to continue their work without further disruptions.