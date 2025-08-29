Video: Farmers protest over urea shortage in Telangana

Hyderabad: Farmers in Telangana staged protests over the urea shortage, raising slogans against chief minister A Revanth Reddy in Siddipet district, on Friday, August 29.

In Siddipet district’s Gajwel, farmers held a sit-in protest on the streets, raising “CM Down Down” slogans. In Medak, farmers arrived at the urea collection centre at Gavvalapalli Rythu Vedika in Chinnasankarampet mandal.

They placed footwear and stones in a queue while waiting for the centre to open. Farmers expressed their concern that they have been struggling for urea for the past month and that the authorities should respond and ensure that there is no shortage of urea.

pic.twitter.com/ArcfG7ToDi — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 29, 2025

Farmers in Telangana have been protesting over the urea shortage in the state. On August 27, in Gudur mandal of Mahabubabad district, farmers stood in front of a PACS centre, braving rains to receive urea.

One woman farmer vented her frustration to a local media saying, “Since ten days, I have been coming to the centre with hopes of getting urea for my crops. But the officials are hoodwinking us,” she alleged.

An elderly woman who is nursing a broken hand said, “I have three acres of land. I have been sitting outside the centre for 2-3 days and yet received no urea,” she said.

Farmers of Pulkal village in Sangareddy district staged a demonstration alleging exploitation by shop owners. One farmer said, “The shopkeepers are charging an extra amount of Rs 40, and in return, we get liquid urea instead of a kilogram of bag. This bottle is not enough for our fields.”