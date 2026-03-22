Telangana to release Rs 9,000 Cr Rythu Bharosa funds in the next 45 days

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday, March 22, assured that Rs 9,000 crore under the ‘Rythu Bharosa’ investment support scheme will be credited in three instalments to 70 lakh farmers within 45 days.

Addressing a rally after inaugurating an oil palm processing factory at Narmeta village in Siddipet district, Reddy said the Congress government has been spending an average of Rs 5,500 crore for farmers’ welfare, compared to Rs 2,700 crore during the previous BRS regime.

“Within 45 days from now Rs 9,000 crore in Rythu Bharosa funds will be credited to 70 lakh farmers,” he said.

The CM said the first tranche of payment, Rs 3600 crore, will be done tomorrow, another Rs 5,400 crore will be released in the next 20 days, and the rest will be credited in another 20 days from then.

Revanth Reddy inaugurated several projects and laid foundation stones for multiple development works worth Rs 775.72 crore in Siddipet district.

At Ensanpally, the CM inaugurated a district jail building, a 50-bed integrated AYUSH hospital and a central medicine store.

A Primary Health Centre was inaugurated at Gatlamallial village, located in Nangunur mandal, and an Urban Primary Health Centre was inaugurated at Ambedkar Nagar, Siddipet Municipality.

The foundation stone for a water supply and underground drainage project, which is being undertaken for Rs. 141.34 crore, was laid in Siddipet Municipality.

(With inputs from PTI.)