Telangana to reserve 95 pc of higher education seats for locals

Hyderabad: From the next academic year, local students in Telangana will secure the majority of seats in higher education institutions, including engineering, medical, and pharmacy colleges. A high-level committee appointed by the state government has decided to reserve 95% of seats for Telangana locals.

The remaining 5% will be allocated to non-local students, including children and spouses of Telangana government employees and Telangana residents living outside the state. Additionally, students from other states, including Andhra Pradesh, will have 10% supernumerary seats under the national integration quota.

Until now, as per Article 371D, 85% of seats in Telangana’s higher education institutions were reserved for Osmania University area (Telangana) locals, while 15% were open for all students, allowing competition between students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. This common admission process was also followed in Andhra Pradesh.

However, the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, which mandated this system for 10 years, expires this year. In response, the Telangana government formed a committee comprising TGCHE Chairman Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, Commissioner of Technical and Collegiate Education A. Sridevasena, and School Education Director E.V. Narasimha Reddy to establish new admission guidelines for the state’s higher education institutions.