Telangana to resume 734 acres of govt land for Musi riverfront development

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to resume 734.07 acres of government land along the Easa river and transfer it to the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL).

According to local reports, land has been resumed from various locations, including Himayathsagar, Kismathpur of Gandipet Mandal, Premavathipet, Budvel of Rajendranagar Mandal and Kothwalguda of Shamshabad Mandal of Rangareddy district as part of the Musi Riverfront Development Project (MRDP).

The institutions that the land currently belongs to will be given alternate plots in HMDA-developed layouts at Shamshabad and in Future City. Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) and the Rangareddy District Collector have been asked to take necessary action in this regard.

A total of 128.39 acres of land will be transferred from the Telangana State Engineering Research Laboratory, 219.09 acres from the Water and Land Management Training and Research Institute (WALAMTARI), 41.27 acres from the Indian Institute of Public Health, and 99.05 acres from the Extension Training Centre (VDOTC).

Apart from this, lands in Kothwalguda, including HMDA Eco Park, Tourism department lands and open areas under litigation, are also being resumed.

However, the land transfer will be subject to the outcome of pending litigations, final allocation under the X Schedule of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, and alienation norms under GOMs No. 571 dated September 1, 2012, along with usual terms and conditions under Board Standing Orders (BSO)-23 and utilisation norms under BSO-24.

The Musi Riverfront Development Project (MRDP) is a large-scale initiative by the Telangana government to revitalise the Musi River corridor in and around Hyderabad covering a stretch of approximately 55 km.

The main objective of the project is to clean and rejuvenate the river, ensuring a steady flow of water and preventing floods in surrounding areas. The Musi, which has been heavily impacted by urbanisation, pollution and encroachments will be transformed into a tourist hub, creating new employment opportunities.