Telangana to revamp BA, B.Com, B.Sc curriculum for industry-ready skills

Hyderabad: In a significant move to align graduation courses with employment opportunities, the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) is set to introduce a revamped curriculum for under-graduation programs BA, BSc, and B.Com. This overhaul aims to bridge the gap between academic education and industry needs, and the modified syllabus is expected to launch in the next academic year.

Chairman, TGCHE Prof. V. Balakista Reddy explained that the state government’s decision to reduce the gap between education and industry is a response to the growing demand for industry-ready graduates. “This initiative will prepare students for real-world careers and ensure they are equipped with essential skills to meet industry demands,” he noted. The new curriculum will include internships, skill development modules, and other practical experiences to help students connect their academic studies directly with employment opportunities.

According to officials, the curriculum redesign process is already underway, focusing on the skills required by various industries and the needs of employers.

The Department of Higher Education is working closely with industry representatives to identify specific skills that can be incorporated into the coursework, which will empower students to succeed in a competitive job market.

Internships and practical work experience will be mandatory components for BA, BSc, and B.Com students, similar to those in professional courses. By engaging with industries through these internships, students will gain first-hand exposure and insights, making them more employable upon graduation.

Prof. Balakista added that this initiative aligns with the state government’s plan to make Telangana’s youth skilled and job-ready. “Our goal is to not only provide accessible education but also ensure that every graduate has the necessary skills to secure employment in their field of study,” he explained.

Sources from the department indicate that skill development courses will become integral parts of graduation programs. These courses will enhance the quality of education and prepare students for various skill-based employment opportunities, thereby reducing post-graduation unemployment rates.