Telangana to soon get Center of Excellence facility in spice production

Hyderabad: Telangana will soon have a Center of Excellence (CoE) in spice production announced Suhana Masala, a leading name in the Indian spice industry.

The announcement was made in a meeting with state It minister D Sridhar Babu with Suhana Director Anand Chordia at the ongoing World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos.

Where will it come up

The initiative aims to revolutionize spice farming by training and equipping farmers to produce farm goods that meet global standards. The facility will be located in Sangareddy, adjacent to an existing Suhana Masala facility.

The current Suhana Masala facility in Sangareddy is currently one of the largest chili processing units in the country. The upcoming facility will serve as a key hub for this transformative project.

Speaking on the occasion Suhana Masala, in a statement said, “We are excited on this groundbreaking initiative. Our goal is not just to improve the quality of spices but to uplift the lives of farmers in Telangana, empowering them with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed. By combining innovation with sustainability, we are committed to ensuring that Telangana becomes a global leader in high-quality spice production.”

How will it benefit farmers in Telangana?

Over the next 2-3 years, the Centre of Excellence will train 25,000-30,000 farmers in Telangana, enhancing their skills and knowledge to improve spice quality and farming techniques.

Farmers in Telangana will be trained to meet international standards for the production of spices, improving market access and income generation.

The center will will promote eco-friendly farming practices and protect and preserve natural resources in Telangana.

It will collaborate with various industry partners to bring cutting-edge technologies, research, and best practices to the farming community in Telangana.

The CoE will also support local economy by improving the quality of produce, significantly enhancing economic growth in Telangana.