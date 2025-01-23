Telangana becomes Asia’s largest data hub for AWS with Rs 60K cr investment

Hyderabad: Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced a Rs 60,000 crore investment to develop data centres in Telangana, establishing the state as Asia’s largest data hub. These data centres will become key to the growth of artificial intelligence (AI)-based cloud services in the future.

Previously, AWS announced an investment of 4.4 billion dollars by 2030 to develop its cloud infrastructure in Telangana.

It has already developed three centres in the state with an investment of one billion. These three centres are already operational. Amazon Web Services (AWS) has requested the state government to allocate the land required for its new expansion plans.

Following the agreement, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy said, “It is a pleasure that global giants like Amazon are coming forward to make unprecedented investments in our state.”