Telangana becomes Asia’s largest data hub for AWS with Rs 60K cr investment

Previously, AWS announced an investment of 4.4 billion dollars by 2030 to develop its cloud infrastructure in Telangana.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 23rd January 2025 3:01 pm IST
Amazon Web Services invests Rs 60,000 cr in Telangana at Davos
Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy and members of the delegation with AWS representative

Hyderabad: Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced a Rs 60,000 crore investment to develop data centres in Telangana, establishing the state as Asia’s largest data hub. These data centres will become key to the growth of artificial intelligence (AI)-based cloud services in the future.

Previously, AWS announced an investment of 4.4 billion dollars by 2030 to develop its cloud infrastructure in Telangana.

Also Read
KTR responds to Telangana CM’s ‘IT employee’ remark

It has already developed three centres in the state with an investment of one billion. These three centres are already operational. Amazon Web Services (AWS) has requested the state government to allocate the land required for its new expansion plans.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence“ width=

Following the agreement, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy said, “It is a pleasure that global giants like Amazon are coming forward to make unprecedented investments in our state.”

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 23rd January 2025 3:01 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button