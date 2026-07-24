Telangana to source food for mid-day meals from local farmers

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday, July 24, said the state government is considering ways to support local farmers in areas where centralised kitchens of the mid-day meals scheme have been established.

The government is ready to encourage farmers to cultivate organic crops so that vegetables, rice, and other necessary supplies can be procured directly from them for preparing mid-day meals, he said.

During an interaction with representatives of Hare Krishna Movement and other organisations who called on him, the CM said measures are being taken to provide farmers with quality seeds which not only promote crop diversification but also ensure profitability for the farmers.

The Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation is involved in the preparation and delivery of mid-day meals to government schools.

Aurobindo Pharma Limited contributed Rs 10 crore CSR fund, while Divi’s Laboratories Limited contributed Rs 12.18 crore to the breakfast scheme in government schools, an official release said.

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CM Revanth calls for special bureau for traffic regulation

Later, while conducting a review meeting with senior officials at the Bodhi Pavilion, Dr. Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute, CM Revanth directed that a special bureau to manage traffic and supervise road safety be created.

He said measures to regulate traffic should be reviewed every two to three months and accidents on the Outer Ring Road should be prevented.

He indicated the need to construct underpasses and elevated corridors where necessary to introduce a signal-free system and to ensure, as far as possible, that vehicle movement continues uninterrupted without traffic halting at signals.

(With inputs from PTI.)