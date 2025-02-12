Telangana to support Bahrain in setting up skill development institutions 

Bahraini delegation expressed interest in Telangana’s initiatives.

Zahed Farooqui | Published: 12th February 2025 2:04 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana is ready to assist Bahrain in establishing world-class institutions like Skills University, T-Hub, and T-Works, announced IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu during a high-level meeting at the State Secretariat on Tuesday.

The minister assured Bahrain’s Ambassador to India, Abdul Rahman Al Gaoud, of Telangana’s commitment to sharing expertise in innovation and entrepreneurship.

A Bahraini delegation, including senior members of the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce, expressed interest in Telangana’s initiatives and invited the minister to Bahrain for further discussions.

Sridhar Babu highlighted Skills University’s industry-driven model, where companies design curricula and provide hands-on training. Telangana trains 3.3 lakh graduates annually and has partnered with Singapore’s Institute of Technical Education to introduce global standards.

