Telangana to table hate speech law, dare Amit Shah on minority quota: CM

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will bring an act to curb hate speeches in the upcoming Assembly session, said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday, February 5. He added that these purported “stringent laws” should be enforced to stop hate speech and maintain peace in society.

Participating in a programme organised by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind in Hyderabad, the CM said that the Congress fought for the country’s independence and that the Jamiat’s role in the development of the country was commendable. Revanth Reddy also dared Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah to come to power in Telangana.

Revanth Reddy also alleged that it was the main Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) which helped the BJP increase its vote share in the Lok Sabha elections.

Stating that the Congress government was formed in Telangana with the support of minorities, the CM said that the government was ready to provide the details of Muslim population to the Supreme Court, if required, on the pending 4 per cent reservation case in the apex court. The data was already collected during the caste census conducted last year. Revanth Reddy challenged Amit Shah to cancel the 4 per cent reservation to Muslims.

The CM noted that YS Rajasekhara Reddy provided 4 per cent reservations to minorities in the state. “We will strive to ensure that the 4 per cent reservation for minorities is implemented strictly. Many people got jobs because of the reservations given by the Congress government,” he said, adding that minorities should give importance to education.

Revanth Reddy also highlighted that the Congress has given political opportunities to many minority leaders. “Leaders like Salman Khurshid and Ahmed Patel became top leaders in the national party. We also gave MLA tickets to Azharuddin and Shabbir Ali and many political opportunities to minority leaders wherever possible. Eight corporations posts were given to minorities. Even though Azharuddin lost the elections, the minority leader was given an opportunity as an MLC and made him a minister,” he said.

Appealing to minorities to support Muslim candidates in the municipal elections, the Chief Minister asserted that everyone must work together and move forward for the development of the country. “Maintaining peace and law and order are essential for attracting investments. The country cannot develop because of one person alone. No one can remain in power forever,” the CM said.