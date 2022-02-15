Telangana: To threaten forest officials, smuggler cuts his throat

Hyderabad: Nandhyala Venkata Reddy, a 45-year-old native of Rudrakshapalli village in Khammam district, cut his throat to threaten forest officials who caught him smuggling soil at Kommugudem village, on Monday.

According to the forest range officer, Venkata Reddy was allegedly transferring soil woodland regions without permission to other places, while forest officers of Settupalli reached and started asking questions to the truck driver.

The officials also seized his truck and upon questioning Reddy, the man slit his throat with a blade in retaliation and attacked the officers.

Reddy’s condition was described as critical, but he is now said to be alright.

The FRO officer speaking to Siasat Daily said, “The accused Venkata Reddy was smuggling soil in truck from Rudrakshpalli village to Kommugudem village when the officers who went for rounds noticed trucks full of soil and JCB. It was after this that Reddy slit his throat.”

The Forest officers have registered a case against Reddy in Settupalli police station.