Telangana to verify new ration card applications door-to-door

Over the past 10 years, the state has issued 89.90 lakh ration cards.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 10th March 2025 11:57 am IST
Telangana govt to begin ration card distribution from March 1
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has initiated a verification process for new ration card applications submitted at MeeSeva centres. Teams from the Civil Supplies Department will conduct door-to-door verification to validate applicants’ details.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Over the past 10 years, the state has issued 89.90 lakh ration cards, benefiting 2.81 crore people. Recently, applications were invited through Prajapalana, Parjawani, Gram Sabha, and later, MeeSeva centres. The government had promised to provide fine rice and essential commodities under the new ration cards.

Officials will verify household details, including the presence of vehicles and electricity bill records. If applicants are unavailable, verification will be done via phone calls. So far, 2.50 lakh applications have been submitted through MeeSeva, including 1.35 lakh in Greater Hyderabad.

MS Creative School

Additionally, over 20 lakh requests have been received for deletion and addition of names on existing ration cards. In the first phase, new applications will be scrutinized to facilitate the issuance of ration cards by Ugadi, as per the government’s plan.

Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 10th March 2025 11:57 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button