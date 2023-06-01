Telangana tops for successfully executing Pattana Pragathi scheme

Hyderabad: Telangana was awarded as one of the top performing states among all large states in the country here on Thursday.

The Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri in an event congratulated Telangana’s commitment and dedication towards the successful execution of Pattana Pragathi, also called Street

Vendors (SVs) Development, said a statement released by PMSVANidhi.

Telangana also became the first state to waive off stamp duty on loans under the PM SVANidhi. In the category of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) with less than one lakh population towns in the country, the top 10 cities were from Telangana with Siddipet bagging the first position.

The cities included Siddipet, Sircilla, Nirmal, Kamareddy, Bodhan, Zaheerabad, Sangareddy, Manchiryal, Palwancha and Armoor.

The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (population above 1 lakh and below 10 lakhs) and Kamareddy Municipality (population below 1 lakh) were the top urban local bodies in terms of the maximum numbers of disbursals.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) bagged the second spot in the category of eight mega cities (population greater than 40 lakh)

The PMSVANidhi scheme was launched on 1st June last year for the disbursal of working capital loans to the vendors, who were affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.