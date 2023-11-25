Telangana tops in unemployment rate, youth suicides: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: Asserting that the real foot soldiers of the Telangana movement were the youths, the Congress on Saturday slammed the K Chandrashekhar Rao government over the issue of unemployment and reiterated its promise of filling 2 lakh vacant government positions within one year of coming to power in the state.

Elections in Telangana will take place on November 30 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also said the “jobs calendar” published in all major newspapers today will be approved in the first cabinet meeting after the party comes to power.

“The real leaders and the foot soldiers of the Telangana movement were the youth of Telangana, who agitated for greater opportunity and representation in government jobs – as administrators, doctors, teachers, and many more positions,” Ramesh said.

Putting out the report card of the KCR government of over nine years, the Congress leader said Telangana has the highest youth unemployment rate in the country at 15.2 per cent as per the data from the Periodic Labour Force Survey of 2022-23.

“Telangana has the highest rate of youth suicides in the country with at least one young person taking their life every single day. This is data from the National Crime Records Bureau,” he said.

Also Read BRS schemes launched to loot Telangana farmers, says PM Modi

The real leaders and the foot soldiers of the Telangana movement were the youth of Telangana, who agitated for greater opportunity and representation in government jobs — as administrators, doctors, teachers, and many more positions.



9 years after the formation of Telangana,… pic.twitter.com/l5ZFb88uTP — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 25, 2023

KCR has been unable to ensure a single recruitment for Grade-1 posts in the last 9 years, Ramesh claimed.

KCR promised an unemployment allowance of Rs 3016 in 2018 and has delivered Rs 0 for the last 5 years, he said.

“On the other hand, the Congress party GUARANTEES to fill 2 lakh vacant government positions within one year. The jobs calendar published in all major newspapers today will be approved in the first cabinet meeting,” Ramesh said.