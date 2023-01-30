Telangana: TOSS notifies SSC, IPE exam fees

Published: 30th January 2023
Hyderabad: The Director of Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) announced on Monday that the TOSS, SSC and Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) will be held in April/May 2023.

Candidates can pay the examination fee from February 1 to 10 without a fine, from February 11 to 16 with a fine of Rs 25 per paper, and from February 17 to 22 with a late fee of Rs 50 per subject.

According to the notification, the payments need to be made through the official website, or Meeseva/Telangana state online centres in the state.

The challan and demand draft payments will not be accepted. If any of the examination fee remittance dates is declared a holiday, the immediate next working day is to be reckoned as the remittance date, the notification clarified.

