Telangana: Tourism Awards 2023 submission of entries extended till Sept 5

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) has extended submission date for the Telangana State Tourism Awards 2023. Interested participants can now submit their entries by September 5.

The award ceremony is set to take place on the eve of World Tourism Day, September 27.

The state tourism department has initiated an award ceremony for recognition of excellence in the travel and tourism industry. The entries for the award are open for travel agents, tour operators, classified hotels, restaurants, and independent hotels, that have been duly recognised by either the Central government or the state.

The awards will be presented in 26 categories. These categories include excellence in writing/publication, best film on Telangana tourism/heritage, travel agents/tour operators, classified hotels, best wayside amenities, best theme-based resort, best restaurant, best tourism guide, best homestay establishment, best educational institute in the tourism sector, and best Haritha hotel, among others.

Interested participants can download applications from Telangana Tourism’s official website. Alternatively, visit regional offices for the form and submit it at the department of tourism, Kala Bhavan, Ravindra Bharathi.

For further information contact 9440816068, 9440816065.