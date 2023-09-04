Warangal: Special drive for nursing jobs in USA, Canada & other countries on Sep 8

Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) has announced a special drive to facilitate overseas job placements for nurses in various countries.

There is a large demand for qualified nurses and other healthcare workers in many developed countries like the USA, Canada, Japan, Australia, the UK, Germany, and other European countries. TOMCOM is partnering with government as well as private registered agencies in these countries to provide training and language skills and offer overseas job placements to qualified candidates through safe and legal channels of migration, a press release informed.

In this context TOMCOM is conducting an enrolment drive cum workshops to provide information about country-specific nursing and related job opportunities, in the Government College of Nursing, Kakatiya Medical College Campus, Warangal on 8th September 2023.

TOMCOM invites interested and eligible candidates to attend the drive along with the updated resumes and relevant documents, it further said.

For more details, please visit TOMCOM’s website. or contact 6302292450/7893566493.