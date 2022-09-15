Telangana: Traffic advisory issue ahead of National Integration day

Hyderabad: To keep a smooth flow of traffic, the Cyberabad traffic police commissionerate released a traffic advisory in the view of National Integration day celebration on Thursday.

On September 16, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., there will be a traffic diversion in the limits of Jeedimetla Traffic police station.

Also Read CS Somesh Kumar inspects arrangements for National Integration day

Ranga Bhujanga – Little Star School – Right Turn – Ayodhyanagar – Right Turn – Qutubullapur village – Qutubullapur Y junction will be used to redirect traffic coming from Dundigal in the direction of Balanagar.

Ranga Bhujanga – Little Star School – Right turn – Ayodhya Nagar – Right turn – Qutubullapur village – Qutubullapur Y junction will serve as a detour for traffic going from Jagadgirigutta and Gajularamaram village in the direction of Balanagar.

On Friday, traffic diversion will also be implemented within the limits of Miyapur Traffic police station.

The Traffic coming from Kukatpally, Allwyn to R.C Puram towards BHEL will be blocked and will be allowed on the opposite side of the road by bifurcating with cones.

In the limits of Rajendranagar from 10 am to 2 pm:

Traffic coming from ORR Exit no. 17 towards Aramaghar and Attapur will divert at Walampari U-turn – TSPA service road – Right turn – Lords college – L.V. Prasad eye hospital – Right turn – Darga Khaleej khan village – Left turn – Kismathpur village – Budwel village – Extension left turn.

Traffic coming from Pillar No. 294(Shivarampally) and PDP junction will be diverted towards Budwel village- Kismathpur village-Dargah village right turn- LV Prasad Eye care left turn- Lords college turning then towards TSPA junction and Himayathsagar tollgate.

In the limits of Chevella from 10 am to 1 pm:

Traffic coming from Vikarabad towards Chevalla will be blocked and will be allowed on the opposite side of the road by bifurcating with cones.

In the limits of Shadnagar Traffic Police station between 9 am to 1 pm:

Traffic coming from Banglore towards Shadnagar will be diverted at NH – 44 highways.

Traffic coming from Pargi towards Jadcherla will be diverted at NH-44 Jadcherla(Anoos T- junction) highway.

Traffic coming from the NH-44 highway towards Shadnagar will be diverted at the NH-44 bypass.

Traffic coming from Hyderabad, via Kothur towards Shadnagar town will be diverted at Chatanpally Bypass.

Traffic coming from Keshampet towards Shadnagar PS will be diverted at the BSNL office.