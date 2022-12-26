Telangana: Traffic violations spike up in Jangaon

Hyderabad: In spite of strict vigil by the state traffic, speeding, riding without a helmet and other traffic violations increased sharply this year.

According to the officials, lawlessness among the people has become the main hindrance to witnessing the drop in the rise of fatal incidents. However, districts have seen a spike in incidents compared to last year.

In 2022, Jangaon district police raised challans on 1,14,245 motorists for over-speeding on National Highway 163 between Hyderabad-Warangal and Jangaon to Suryapet Highway as against 90,201 motorists booked for the same offense in 2021.

Similarly, the fines collected from these traffic rules violators too went up to Rs 11.82 crore in 2022 from Rs 9.33 crore in 2021.

The installation of speed cameras and speed laser guns helped curb the menace of over-speeding to a large extent.