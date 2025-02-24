Telangana: Train-themed school boosts attendance in Rajanna Sircilla

Previously operating from an old building, the school struggled with low attendance.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th February 2025 2:18 pm IST
Hyderabad: In Kandikatkoor village, Ellanthakunta Mandal, Rajanna Sircilla district, a primary school has been redesigned to look like a train to attract students.

Previously operating from an old building, the school struggled with low attendance. To address this, local authorities and villagers transformed it into a train-like structure, complete with an engine, compartments, and a railway platform. The school is painted with bright colors, cartoons, and animal figures to create a child-friendly environment.

Since the transformation, more students have been enrolling, and attendance has improved. Teachers say the new design has made learning more engaging, encouraging children to come to school regularly.

