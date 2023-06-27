Telangana: Trains for June 27, 28 cancelled due to restoration works

Hyderabad: Owing to restoration works at Bahanga Bazar station, situated in the Kharagpur – Bhadrak section, two trains have been cancelled on June 27 and 28.

Trains running between Secunderabad – Shalimar (12774) and Shalimar – Secunderabad (12773) have been cancelled on June 27 and June 28 respectively.

Railway officials have requested citizens to make note of the change and plan their travel accordingly.

The South Central Railway (SCR) on Friday also cancelled 36 MMTS trains from June 25 to July 6, owing to operational reasons and maintenance works.

Also Read Telangana: 36 MMTS trains cancelled for a week for maintenance work

Works are being carried out on tracks that were affected by the recent triple train accident involving the Coromandel Express and Yeshwanthpur Express.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the Balasore train accident site last week. He met the locals of the Bahanaga Bazar and also reviewed the restoration work.