Telangana: 36 MMTS trains cancelled for a week for maintenance work

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) on Friday cancelled 36 MMTS trains from June 25 to July 6, owing to operational reasons and maintenance works.

The SCR statement mentioned different dates of train cancellation.

Trains cancelled on June 24

Kacheguda-Mahbubnagar (Train no 07789)

Trains cancelled on June 25

Mahbubnagar- Kacheguda (Train no 07790)

Kacheguda -Raichur (Train no 17693)

Raichur-Gadwal (Train no 07496)

Gadwal -Raichur (Train no 07495)

Raichur- Kacheguda (Train no 17694)

Secunderabad-Medchal (Train no 47221)

Medchal -Secunderabad (Train no 47222)

Secunderabad -Medchal (Train no 47223)

Medchal -Secunderabad (Train no 47224)

Secunderabad -Medchal (Train no 47225)

Medchal -Secunderabad (Train no 47226)

Secunderabad-Medchal (Train no 47227)

Medchal-Secunderabad (Train no 47228 )

Secunderabad-Medchal (Train no 47229)

Medchal-Secunderabad (Train no 47230)

Trains cancelled between June 26 – July 2

Kaziper-Dornakal (Train no. 07753)

Dornakal-Kazipet (Train no. 07754)

Dornakal-Vijayawada (Train no. 07755)

Vijayawada Dornakal (Train no. 07756)

Bhadrachalam-Vijayawada (Train no. 07278)

Vijayawada Bhadrachalam (Train no. 07979)

Secunderabad-Vikarabad (Train no. 07591)

Vikarabad-Kacheguda (Train no. 07592)

Secunderabad- Warangal (Train no. 07462)

Warangal -Hyderabad (Train no. 07463)

Karimnagar -Nizamabad (Train no 07894)

Kazipet-Sirpur Town (Train no 17003)

Balharshah -Kazipet (Train no 17004)

Bhadrachalam -Balharshah (Train no 17033)

Sirpur Town -Bhadrachalam (Train no 17034)

Kazipet -Balharshah (Train no 17035)

Trains cancelled between June 26 – July 3

Sirpur town to Karimnagar (Train no 07766)

Karimnagar to Sirpur town (Train no 07765)

Nizamabad to Karimnagar (Train no 07893)

Karimnagar- Sirpur Town (Train no 07765)

Nizamabad -Karimnagar (Train no 07893)

Balharshah-Kazipet (Train no 17036)

#Travel Alerts:



The @SCRailwayIndia cancelled 36 Trains in Telugu States, due to Infrastructural Maintenance Works over #Hyderabad and #Secunderabad Divisions for a week, from 26.06.2023 to 02.07.2023 and 22 #MMTS #TrainsCancelled over Hyderabad & Secunderabad, said CPRO SCR. pic.twitter.com/U4cmkFLdVK — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) June 24, 2023

Also Read SCR cancels six trains owing to restoration works

The works are being carried out on tracks that were affected by the recent triple train accident involving the Coromandel Express and Yeshwanthpur Express.

On Tuesday, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the Balasore train accident site. He met the locals of the Bahanaga Bazar and also reviewed the restoration work.